785 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.74.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.13. The company had a trading volume of 923,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,839. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

