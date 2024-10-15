811 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

