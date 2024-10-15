A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.63 and last traded at C$36.63, with a volume of 14957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is based in North Vancouver, Canada.

