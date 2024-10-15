Aavegotchi Market Capitalization Achieves $47.69 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $47.69 million and $3.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00250442 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
