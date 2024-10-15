AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

See Also

