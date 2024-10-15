ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29,714.47

ABCMETA (META) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $29,714.47 and approximately $28.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,296.45 or 1.00040292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00013620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007191 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00065338 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000027 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

