ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,184,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,843.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.