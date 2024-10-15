ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,184,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,843.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.
About ABN AMRO Bank
