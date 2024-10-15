ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,283.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,360. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 11,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.05.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

