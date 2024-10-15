Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $312.20 and last traded at $311.71, with a volume of 77192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.87.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $7,061,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

