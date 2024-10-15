Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

