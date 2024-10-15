Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

