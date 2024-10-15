Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 243.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

