Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 147776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Africa Oil Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

