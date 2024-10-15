Aion Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $762,945.06 and approximately $247.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006647 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,671.95 or 0.39996425 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.