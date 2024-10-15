Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Air China Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Air China stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Air China has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air China will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

