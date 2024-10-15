Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Trimmed by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.47.

Shares of APD opened at $320.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $323.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

