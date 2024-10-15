Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 12,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Akumin Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Akumin

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.