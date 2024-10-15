Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 50457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
