Alan Taylor Sells 891 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,533.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.
- On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.
- On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $146,643.85.
- On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.
Weave Communications Price Performance
Shares of WEAV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 504,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $946.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.10.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
