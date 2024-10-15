Alan Taylor Sells 891 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,533.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 504,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $946.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $11,590,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEAV

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.