Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

