Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.06 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 970752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$819.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4865591 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.