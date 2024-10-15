Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $34.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00041393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,317,678,105 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.