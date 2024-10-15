Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.87 and last traded at $103.43. Approximately 13,142,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,850,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

