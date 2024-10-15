Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.00.

ALGN opened at $221.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.52. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

