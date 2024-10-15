Allane (FRA:LNSX) Stock Price Up ∞ – Here’s Why

Allane SE (FRA:LNSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.70 ($14.89) and last traded at €13.10 ($14.24). Approximately 2,559 shares traded hands during trading,

Allane Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.10.

Allane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allane SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates in two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and related services for corporate customers that include cross-manufacturer online configuration, vehicle selection advisory, online approval procedure, vehicle procurement, vehicle maintenance, tire changing, and breakdown and claims assistance, as well as claims management comprising insurance processing, and manages fuel cards, vehicle taxes, and radio license fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.