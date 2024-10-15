Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.13 and last traded at $60.08. Approximately 66,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 359,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,699 shares of company stock valued at $77,350 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

