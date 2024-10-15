Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $497.50 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.