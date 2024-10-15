Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

