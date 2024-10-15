Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

