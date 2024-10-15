Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.5% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $991.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $1,001.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $832.46.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

