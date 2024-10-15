Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.