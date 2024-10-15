Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 296,134 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

