Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

