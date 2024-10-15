Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

