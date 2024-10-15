Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.41.
About Alterity Therapeutics
