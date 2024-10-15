Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

