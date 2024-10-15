Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Cut by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 2,112,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

