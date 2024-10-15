Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 2,593,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,263. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

