American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 131,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,576,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock worth $21,099,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

