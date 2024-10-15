American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

AXP traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.37. 496,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $280.73. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

