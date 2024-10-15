AMERISAFE’s (AMSF) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of AMSF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 31,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 136.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 701,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

