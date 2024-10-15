Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NOV (NOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NOV (NYSE: NOV):

10/14/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

9/16/2024 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,946. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

