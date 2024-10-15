Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $521.00

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $532.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total value of $3,051,326.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,544 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,532.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,622,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $527.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.48. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $529.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

