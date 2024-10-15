Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) PT at $24.29

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 410,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

