Analysts Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target at $174.30

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $109,770.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $8,837,283. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $32,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -394.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.