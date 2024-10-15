Analyzing Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Castle Biosciences and Grail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Grail.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -1.08% -0.77% -0.68% Grail N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Grail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Grail”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $287.59 million 3.29 -$57.47 million ($1.15) -29.79 Grail $109.74 million 3.92 N/A N/A N/A

Grail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castle Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Grail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus. In addition, the company provides DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; and IDgenetix, a pharmacogenomic test that helps guide drug treatment for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, social phobia, obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It offers its products to skin cancer, gastroenterology, and mental health markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Grail

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer. It is also developing minimal residual disease and other post-diagnostic tests. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Menlo Park, California. GRAIL, Inc. operates as a former subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.