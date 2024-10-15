Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

AVXL opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $457.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

