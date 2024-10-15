Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,569 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 43.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 357,645 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

