Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.