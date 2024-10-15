Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on December 6th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4627 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

