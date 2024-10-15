Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 3,750,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,675,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 74.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
